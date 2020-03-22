Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) versus PPD (OTCMKTS:PPD) Financial Analysis

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD N/A N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group -1,316.81% -29.20% -18.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPD and Auxly Cannabis Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion 1.26 $341.61 million $0.98 14.82 Auxly Cannabis Group $580,000.00 221.08 -$51.68 million N/A N/A

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PPD and Auxly Cannabis Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 1 13 0 2.93 Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPD currently has a consensus target price of $33.27, suggesting a potential upside of 129.13%. Given PPD’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PPD is more favorable than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Summary

PPD beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

