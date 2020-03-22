AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of AvalonBay Communities worth $100,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

Shares of AVB opened at $131.62 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.59 and a 200-day moving average of $212.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

