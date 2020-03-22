Aventus (AVT) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00001395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and OKEx. Over the last week, Aventus has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a total market cap of $492,134.80 and approximately $11,777.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.02704460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00188897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus launched on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

