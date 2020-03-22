Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Avery Dennison worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $90.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.78. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.45.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

