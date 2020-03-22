Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to announce $13.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $18.10 million. Avid Bioservices posted sales of $17.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year sales of $63.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $69.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $93.10 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $101.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. First Analysis raised shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

In related news, CFO Daniel Ryan Hart purchased 7,500 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Also, CEO Richard B. Hancock purchased 12,500 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 40,853 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $3.15 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

