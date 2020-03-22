Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avon Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,339,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Avon Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avon Products by 763.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,230,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,141,000 after buying an additional 5,508,971 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Avon Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,306,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Avon Products by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,887,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 1,476,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avon Products stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. Avon Products has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

