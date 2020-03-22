Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) versus Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Financial Survey

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avrobio and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avrobio 0 0 7 0 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Avrobio currently has a consensus target price of $36.24, indicating a potential upside of 165.47%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,233.33%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Avrobio.

Profitability

This table compares Avrobio and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avrobio N/A -49.28% -45.81% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -157.43% -100.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avrobio and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avrobio N/A N/A -$46.36 million ($2.66) -5.13 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$35.65 million ($2.10) -0.43

Avrobio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Avrobio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Avrobio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Avrobio has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avrobio beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

