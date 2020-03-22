Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.32 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Axe has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00004896 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000683 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001321 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

