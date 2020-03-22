BaaSid (BAAS) Market Cap Hits $2.34 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $36,014.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.02663492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00195629 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00041507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid was first traded on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

