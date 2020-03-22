BaaSid Market Cap Reaches $2.45 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. BaaSid has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $44,652.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.02732516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00189672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid was first traded on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

