Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 204,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ball by 88.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Ball by 24.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ball by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,153,000 after purchasing an additional 294,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. Ball has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

