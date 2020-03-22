Band Protocol Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00005285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $1.99 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,386,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol's official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

