Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 594,333 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,333 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $153,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

