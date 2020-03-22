Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 9,915 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.67% of M&T Bank worth $151,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

NYSE MTB opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $94.61 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

