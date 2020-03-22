Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.80% of Evergy worth $118,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Evergy has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $65.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

