Bank of America Corp DE Buys 132,058 Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,633,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.28% of Prudential Public worth $138,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Public Limited has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.5194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is currently 296.87%.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

