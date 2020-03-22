Bank of America Corp DE Buys 3,470,777 Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) by 6,479.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,524,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.50% of Luckin Coffee worth $138,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

LK stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luckin Coffee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Luckin Coffee Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

