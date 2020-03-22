Bank of America Corp DE Buys 3,672 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.70% of Nasdaq worth $122,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 604,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $79.67 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.57.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

