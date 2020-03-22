Bank of America Corp DE Buys 39,120 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.81% of Citizens Financial Group worth $143,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

