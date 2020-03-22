Bank of America Corp DE Buys 855,470 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,937,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.94% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $159,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.