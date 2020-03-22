Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,718,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,019,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.15% of Franklin Resources worth $148,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $47,279,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after buying an additional 1,169,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,442,000 after buying an additional 902,350 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 496.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after buying an additional 829,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $16.90 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

