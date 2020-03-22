Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 11.69% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $145,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 286,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 382,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after buying an additional 100,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 98,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

VNLA stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.