Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,205 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.86% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $154,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,719,000. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.