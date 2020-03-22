Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.28% of United Rentals worth $159,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after acquiring an additional 98,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after acquiring an additional 206,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,492 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 531.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after acquiring an additional 480,002 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 429,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.29.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

