Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.44% of Amphenol worth $140,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.65. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.