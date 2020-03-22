Bank of America Corp DE Has $119.90 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.53% of AMETEK worth $119,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,489. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.80.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Langenberg & Company lowered AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.