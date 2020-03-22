Bank of America Corp DE Has $122.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.31% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $122,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,772,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,065 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 227,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,678,000 after buying an additional 131,739 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 573,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after buying an additional 112,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,186,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47.

