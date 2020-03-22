Bank of America Corp DE Has $124.97 Million Stock Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 477.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,173,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of AMBEV S A/S worth $124,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 51.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

