Bank of America Corp DE Has $132.56 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of Eversource Energy worth $132,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,291,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,841,000 after acquiring an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 186.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $68.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.42 and a 12 month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.