Bank of America Corp DE Has $135.43 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 146.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 143,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.45% of TransDigm Group worth $135,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.77.

In related news, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $302.51 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $560.19 and its 200 day moving average is $558.36.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

