Bank of America Corp DE Has $136.72 Million Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,499,017 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 98,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of BHP Group worth $136,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Investec cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $31.47 on Friday. BHP Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

