Bank of America Corp DE Has $141.37 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.24% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $141,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $166.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $165.98 and a 1-year high of $222.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.74 and its 200-day moving average is $204.08.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

