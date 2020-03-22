Bank of America Corp DE Has $143.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.93% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $143,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,800,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 243,834.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 329,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after buying an additional 329,176 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,025,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 511,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after purchasing an additional 168,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,057,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $48.24 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37.

