Bank of America Corp DE Has $144.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.58% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $144,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,861,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000.

VOX stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.29. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $100.95.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

