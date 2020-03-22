Bank of America Corp DE Has $149.42 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,519,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of British American Tobacco worth $149,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI opened at $29.88 on Friday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.