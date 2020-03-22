Bank of America Corp DE Has $151.53 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 8.56% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $151,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 37,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after buying an additional 350,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,713,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,193,000 after buying an additional 535,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,247,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of CWI stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.22.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.