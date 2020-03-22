Bank of America Corp DE Has $152.02 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,408,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 16.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $152,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 235,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

