Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,001,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.98% of GSX Techedu worth $153,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSX stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.15.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 412.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

