Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of ABB worth $136,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

