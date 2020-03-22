Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,920,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.32% of Elanco Animal Health worth $144,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,565 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,803,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,602.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,814.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.