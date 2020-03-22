Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.43% of AutoZone worth $122,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $728.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,037.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,121.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $720.88 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,244.79.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

