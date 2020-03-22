Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 14,214 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.58% of Hexcel worth $159,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Hexcel by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,733,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.