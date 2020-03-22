Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 41,768 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.29% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $118,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

