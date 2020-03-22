Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 567,134 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.64% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $156,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,106,000 after buying an additional 6,605,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,348 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,265 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,465,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,305 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,610.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,361,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,296 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

