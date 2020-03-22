Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.73% of Discovery Communications worth $126,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISCA opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

