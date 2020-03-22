Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.25% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $131,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.