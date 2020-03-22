Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.78% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $134,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000.

MGC opened at $81.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.49.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.