Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 12.55% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $143,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $932,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 114,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,363,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $31.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $42.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

