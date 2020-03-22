Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.85% of Atlassian worth $124,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $125.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.43. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $156.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

