Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,369 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.27% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $129,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,644,000 after acquiring an additional 251,317 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 888,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,932,000 after acquiring an additional 117,169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after acquiring an additional 112,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after acquiring an additional 106,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Shares of RGA opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.73. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $57.87 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.